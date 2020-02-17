Rwandan gospel musician Kizito Mihigo who was arrested last week for allegedly trying to leave the country illegally has been found dead in a police cell.

Mihigo is suspected to have committed suicide at the Remera police station in the capital Kigali where he has been detained.

According to the Rwanda Police spokesperson JB Kabera, Mihigo has been in police custody for three days and was due to be charged with bribery and attempting to leave the country for the purpose of going to join a rebel group.

He adds that investigations into what could have led to his death have commenced.

Mihigo was five years ago sentenced to 10 years in jail after he was convicted of conspiracy against the government of President Paul Kagame.

He was released in 2018 after President Kagame pardoned him on condition that he can only leave Rwanda with judicial permission.