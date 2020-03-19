By SQOOPADMIN

Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam SK has announced to the world that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The bongo Flava star’s manager took to his Instagram page to confirm that he had tested positive and was in isolation.

“The results come back and I am positive with coronavirus but I am doing fine and everything is going on well,” posted Sallam.

He captioned the post: Right now, I am under observation and my health is good, I am all alone at the ward as if I have hired this whole place for myself. I thank the nurses and the general administration for the care they gave me since I arrived two days ago.

