The department of disaster management in the office of the prime minister has dismissed reports that some families hosting landslide victims in Bududa district have started pushing them out of their homes.

This follows media reports that several survivors who had sought refuge with neighbors and relatives following the December landslides had been chased due to lack of the promised relief support from government and humanitarian agencies.

Speaking to KFM, the commissioner for disaster management Martin Owor dismissed the claims as baseless saying such claims are being peddled by self-seeking individuals.

He also maintains that the government is not short of food aid to offer to those in need who were displaced however adding that this support is only for those who were registered.