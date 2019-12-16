Domestic violence: 400 women, 80 girls abused in seven months

By Santo Ojok

Over 400 women suffered domestic violence while 78 girls were defiled in Apac District in the last seven months.

This is according to a survey undertaken between April and November 2019 by National Association of Women Organisation in Uganda.

Florence Omara, Apac District coordinator for NAWOU says the report shows that the victims suffered physical, psychological and sexual violence at the hands of either close relatives or other people within their community.

She adds that more than five cases of defilement and rape were being registered at Ibuje Police Station on a monthly basis.

The District Police Commander Philip Mukasa, attributes the high rate of domestic violence and defilement in Apac to irresponsible consumption of alcohol, poverty and ignorance.

Now NAWOU has set up a community based activist team to sensitize the community on the rights of women and the girl child in Apac District.