Domestic violence fueling child marriages in Tororo district

By Fred Wambede& Joseph Omolo

Local authorities in Tororo district have blamed the increasing number of child marriages on domestic violence.

Statistics from District Community Development office and Tororo District Youth Advocacy Network – a community based organisation operating in Bukedi region, indicate that rate of teenage pregnancy stands at 22 % in the district and domestic violence is at 39.8%, which is the highest in the country.

The leaders say that endless violence in homes has forced many girls to flee home into early marriage.

The Bukedi Regional Police commander, Julius Caesar Tusingwire confirms the rising trend saying statistics from police indicate that since January this year, they have recorded over 280 cases of domestic violence perpetrated by men.

This was during a dialogue on violence against women and girls organized by the National Association of Women’s Organisations in Uganda held in Tororo town to mark 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Dr. Patricia Achan, a commissioner in Uganda Human Rights Commission has thus asked the district to come up with ordinances and bylaws to punish people who abuse the rights of women and girls.