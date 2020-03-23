BY SIMON PETER EMWAMU

The Anglican Bishop of Soroti Diocese has urged women not to deny their husbands conjugal rights in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Bishop Kosea Odongo, who delivered his sermon on a local radio station in Soroti town, said attempts to deny men sex over threats of Coronavirus will breed cases of domestic violence and infidelity.

Odongo said this would in-turn expose the men to other diseases.

He said people should comply with the set preventive guidelines but should not use them to interfere with marital norms.

According to the Ministry of Health officials, coronavirus manifests in the form of high fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and dry cough.