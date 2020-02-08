The minister of health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has cautioned her team, conducting the 2020 Uganda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment Survey to avoid engaging in politics.

The minister flagged off a team of 270 people this week, to collect data from over 318 households to assess the burden of HIV/AIDs, for better planning purposes.

She warned that this being a year with political activities, researchers should not get attracted to these activities.

The report will be released on World Aids Day in December.