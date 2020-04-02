Police has appealed to members of the public to avoid panic movements as it clocks to curfew time by managing their time.

According to police, the first days of curfew have not registered any major crime incidents but people have been seen panicking putting their lives in danger.

In directives to stem further spread of the coronavirus, President Museveni announced a 14 day curfew from 7pm to 6:30am that started yesterday.

Onyango has commended media houses for sensitizing masses about the curfew and its importance.

However, 60 people were arrested yesterday for defying directives in the Kampala metropolitan area.

Also 35 vehicles, and 27 motor cycles have been impounded.