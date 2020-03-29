The outgoing Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority Doris Akol, has signed out of the country’s tax body, to pave way for John Musinguzi Rujoki.

In an internal memo to URA staff, Doris says, “it has been an absolute honour and privilege to be at the helm of the tax man where she has served for five years and 5 months.”

In a rather unfound decision of Uganda’s government employees, Akol has also surrendered the URA official twitter handle, to her successor.

In most cases, government officials have quit with official twitter handles and only rebranded them, leaving a huge gap behind them.