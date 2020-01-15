Democratic Party has advised president Museveni to always investigate thoroughly about the people he wants to trust offices with so as to avoid embarrassments when meeting the Parliament’s Appointments Committee for approval.

This follows parliament’s refusal to approve the presidential nominee for Deputy Attorney General’s role, Jackson Kafuuzi pending proof of his record as a successful High Court advocate.

The DP secretary general Gerald Siranda, tells Kfm that such embarrassments on big government officials can be avoided if the president takes time to investigate thoroughly his men before the appointment.

Meanwhile, he commended Parliament’s Appointments Committee for being bold to reject incredible officials.