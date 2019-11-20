DP agree to hand over IPOd to FDC.

By Damali Mukhaye.

The Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has finally agreed to hand over the Inter –party organization for democracy (IPOD) leaders to the opposition forum for democratic change.

Whereas the Memorandum of understanding stipulates that IPOD leadership rotates every after six months among the political parties, Mao had declined to hand over to FDC until it had shown commitment of taking the leadership forward.

Mao had earlier indicated that it was not right to hand over to the party that has never attended the leadership summits that have been previously organized.

However, in a statement dated 20thNovember, Mao says that he held a number of fruitful meetings with the FDC top officials among other stakeholders to realign members to the goals of IPOD.

He thus says that following those numerous meetings, they have agreed to hand over the leaders before the end of this month.