The Democratic Party National Organizing secretary has nullified grassroots elections that were conducted in Masaka last week.

He says that the exercise was conducted in total defiance with an earlier circular his office had issued stopping the exercise.

This came after numerous party members in Masaka petitioned the organizing secretary, Sulaiman Kidandala complaining about gross irregularities that marred the exercise at the start including using uncertified voters registers.

While delivering the new printed electoral materials to party leaders in Masaka on Wednesday, Kidandala said fresh elections will be conducted today.

Masaka Municipality MP Mathia Mpuuga, says the materials that were dispatched earlier were all recalled and it was against the law to insist on voting yet the exercise had been stopped.