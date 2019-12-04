DP challenges President Museveni to parade corrupt officials

By Prossy Kisakye

Democratic Party has asked President Museveni to first parade all corrupt officials in his government at Constitution Square before leading the anti-corruption walk this morning.

Fred Mwesigwa, the Party Presidential press secretary says this would prove his commitment to completely wiping out graft.

He says this will give Ugandans hope that corruption will one day be wiped out the country.

Mwesigwa has meanwhile urged party members not to join today’s symbolic walk which will start from the Constitution Square to Kololo Independence Grounds, under the theme; “corruption-free Uganda starts with me”.