Democratic Party has urged its members and the general public not to mix up issues of the grand coalition with internal party-building efforts.

This followed reports that DP is building its party structures across the country with the purpose of weakening the people power pressure group led by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi.

However, the secretary-general of the party Gerald Siranda, said this is not true because, by the time people power came into existence, DP had its outlined agenda towards power transition, therefore, it puts the interests of the party above the interests of individual office seekers.

Meanwhile, he added that the party seeks to be a full partner not a sub-contractor in any effort at joining forces.