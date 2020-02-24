Former Makerere University researcher Dr.Stella Nyanzi has once again fainted while at court.

Dr. Nyanzi had come to show support to six Forum for Democratic Change members who are charged with throwing a mineral water bottle at the then Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu in August 2019 during her 18-month jail sentencing that has since been quashed by the High Court.

Nyanzi fainted outside the courtroom after Grade One Magistrate Stella Amilisi adjourned the case to a later date.

Her supporters managed to sit her upright and performance first aid on her.