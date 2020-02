Monitor Publications Limited board chair , Dr Simon Kagugube, will be buried on Tuesday at Mawagga, Mityana District.

Dr Kagugube’s requiem mass will be held on Monday at St Charles Lwanga Ntinda starting at 10am.

Kagugube was Chairman of the MPL board since September 2011 when he joined. He was also the board chair of Uganda Revenue Authority and executive director of Centenery bank.

He was born on 7th January, 1956 and died on 15th January, 2020. May his soul rest in eternal peace.