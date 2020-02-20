The High Court in Kampala has cleared Dr. Stella Nyanzi of cyber harassment charges.

According to Justice Henry Peter Adonyo, no evidence was adduced by prosecution showing the location where the offence was committed either within Uganda or out of the country.

Justice Adonyo adds that the mobile phone said to have been used was not recovered from Nyanzi nor exhibited in court.

He has ruled that Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu failed to properly evaluate the evidence adduced by the prosecution and reached a wrong conclusion of convicting Nyanzi and sentenced her to 18 months imprisonment.

The judge has thus quashed the judgment and conviction and ordered for the immediate release.

However, in a dramatic twist of events, Nyanzi has fainted as she was forced into the prison vehicle that was waiting to take her back to Luzira prison for the formal release procedure to be followed.