Police have shot and injured a reportedly defiant motor cyclist in Kisimbiri Trading Centre, Wakiso.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan police publicist says the boda boda rider only identified as Vicent aged between 25 -30 years is suspected to have been drunk, when he was shot on the left bum during an implementation operation of Presidential directives on CONVID-19.

It’s alleged that the victim attempted to knock down police officers on duty several times prompting Stephen Wafula, an officer to shoot at him.

In the meantime an assault case against Vincent has been opened up.

The victim is at Mulago hospital for treatment before further management.