The East African Court of Justice is today expected to start hearing an appeal filed by challenging the lifting of the presidential age-limit.

According to the hearing notice issued by East African Court of Justice Registrar Yufnalis Okubo, the hearing kicks off at 9 am.

Mabirizi was one of the main petitioners in the age-limit case before the Constitutional court and one of the appellants in the consolidated appeal before the Supreme court as well as the appeal to the East African Court of Justice.

He is seeking nullification of the age limit law as amended by Parliament.