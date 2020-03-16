By Juliet Nalwooga

The state minister for East African Affairs Julius Maganda says the postponement of the 21st East African Community heads of Summit meeting that was scheduled for today will not greatly affect operations of the body.

The Community suspended all planned meetings until further notice due to the global outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Speaking to KFM at the sidelines of the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the East African Community in Kampala Maganda said that the council made up of five leaders is the main engine of operation for the regional body.

He says if the need arises they may have to video conference their meetings.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta today closed all schools and banned entry into the country by foreigners from countries that have been affected.