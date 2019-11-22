EAC secretary general defends cancellation of summit

By Zephania Ubwani

The secretary general of the East African Community, Liberat Mfumukeko has clarified that the postponement of the 21st Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State, initially slated for Arusha on November 30th, is no indication of widening cracks in the union.

He says that any EAC member country can be excused for cancelling the summit even if it had domestic commitments like the national celebrations.

The cancellation of the regional leaders’ summit sent bad signals for organizers of the East African Business and Investments Summit which will take place in Arusha on November 28th and 29th.

The tough talking EAC boss, in his rare media brief, has also boldly defended the regional organization against critics.

He says some critics are more focused on the problems facing the integration efforts instead of acknowledging the notable achievements such as the upgraded roads.

He said despite the challenges, the East African region was better integrated today with upgraded infrastructure than it was some years back.