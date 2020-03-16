By Luke Amani

The East African Community Heads of State Summit that was meant to kick off today (March 16th) has again been postponed indefinitely over the Coronavirus scare.

In a letter to the EAC Secretary General, Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister and chairman of the Council of Ministers Vincent Biruta calls for the postponement of all EAC meetings that involve large gatherings.

Also affected is the EAC 40th Ordinary Council of Ministers that had been scheduled for April 14th.

Dr. Biruta adds that because the Covid-19 outbreak is rapidly evolving and spreading to many countries around the world including Kenya and Rwanda, all scheduled meetings should be held by video conferences where possible.

Earlier, the East African Business Council Chief Executive Peter Muthuki, expressed concern that EAC stands to be affected by the disruption of imports which has caused a shortage of raw materials, capital, and consumer goods due to the travel restrictions taken by countries around the world.