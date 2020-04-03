By Benjamin Jumbe

Earth Day Network has launched 22 days of earth day with daily challenges that individuals can take to fight climate change in the face of the corona virus pandemic.

Kathleen Rogers, president of Earth Day Network says this is one of the major activities lined up in the run up to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

She says each day will highlight an individual action people can take, no matter where they are.

The challenges fit into Earth Day Network’s S.A.V.E. framework for action for the 50th anniversary: Speak up, Act, Vote, Educate.

Recognizing the ever-changing ability of individuals to move and act outside in light of the novel corona virus outbreak worldwide, all actions in the global challenge can be either taken online or from the safety of one’s home.

Participants can get involved by following the channels and adding their actions with the hashtags #EarthDay2020 and #EARTHRISE.