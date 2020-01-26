Countries in East Africa and the horn of Africa have agreed to come up with a harmonized regional strategy on labor migration to combat human trafficking.

Addressing journalists at the media center, the gender, labor, and social development minister Frank Tumwebaze said the resolution was made during a regional ministerial forum on harmonizing labor migration policies held in Kenya from 20th to 21st January.

Tumwebaze says if implemented the common labor law will facilitate the portability of social security benefits for migrant workers for example workers will still enjoy benefits like NSSF services of their home countries even if in another country.

He says it has also been agreed that all member countries will share consular services or embassies especially in countries where some do not have diplomatic representation to protect the rights of migrant workers in vulnerable situations.