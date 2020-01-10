The East African Court of Justice at Arusha in Tanzania has set February 6th, 2020 to deliver a ruling on an application filed by a city lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi seeking to block the 2021 Election Road Map until the final determination of the main case challenging the Age Limit Removal from the Constitution.

Mabirizi in his application wants the East African Court of Justice to block the elections on accounts that its organizations and conducts are being guided by a set of laws that have been challenged in the same court.

According to Mabirizi, the elections should not proceed until the petition challenging the 2018 Constitutional Amendment Act is determined by the East African Court of justice.

He states that the Electoral Commission must be restrained from undertaking processes leading to the elections including recruitment of polling officials.

Mabirizi, however, alleges that Ugandans will suffer irreparable damages unless the government is restrained from implementing under the illegitimate law which he is challenging in court.

The Constitutional Amendment Act 2018 among others scrapped the lower and upper Presidential age caps which was earlier set between 35 and 75 years respectively.