The Electoral commission together with the Attorney General have filed a notice of appeal before the Supreme court in a bid to save the six MPs who were last week ejected out of the August house by the Constitutional court .

The notice alerts the Constitutional court registrar that both the Attorney General and the Electoral commission are dissatisfied with the unanimous decision of the 5 justices to throw the 6 Mps out of parliament and intend to challenge it before the Supreme court .

The affected Mps are from the newly created municipalities of Apac , Bugiri, Ibanda, Nebbi, Kotido and Sheema but were kicked out of Parliament for contesting in non-existing constituencies, when the EC conducted pre-mature elections that were also not in accordance with the law .

According to the court’s ruling , elections in the new municipalities had to be conducted in the year 2021.

However the EC and the Attorney General have not yet stated reasons for this appeal but have requested for a record of proceedings from the Constitutional court to enable them file before the Supreme court an application to stay the orders that were made by the 5 justices.

Still it’s not yet clear whether the affected Mps including Asuman Basalirwa of Bugiri Municipality and Minister Elioda Tumwesigye will sue the Electoral commission for making them participate in a sham election.