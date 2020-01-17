Electoral commission has warned the committee on legal and parliamentary affairs that the country is likely not to have elections in 2021 if they are not availed over 500 billion shillings.

This has been revealed by the chairperson of the electoral commission Justice Simon Byabakama while appearing before the committee to present the commission’s budget frame work paper.

Byabakama says that the money they need will be used for printing of ballot papers, dispatching polling kits, welfare of polling day officials, field supervision of polling activities, payment of polling day officials during the presidential parliamentary and local government elections.

Byabakama says that failure by government to provide money for the electoral activities will likely impact on the electoral process.

Byabakama also says that the commission wants 72 billion shillings by October to facilitate them to vacate their current headquarters so that they can create room for the ongoing Kampala fly over project.