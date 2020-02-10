By Rajab Mukombozi

The Electoral Commission (EC)has cleared Mbarara based shoe vendor to conduct consultations as a presidential candidate ahead of 2020-21 elections.

According to the letter dated January 14, 2020, signed by EC chairperson, Mr. Simon Byabakama acknowledges receipt of Mr. Ambrose Kyomukama’s intentions to conduct consultative meetings as an aspiring presidential candidate.

In the letter, “the EC notes that you have elaborately reproduced the provisions of the said section 3 of the Presidential Elections Act in your letter of introduction which among others requires you to notify the relevant local council and police of the area where you intend to go for said consultations,’’

In the same letter, however, Mr. Kyomukama is cautioned and asked to distinguish his consultations from campaigns that take the form of distributing material campaigns, holding rallies and meetings, soliciting for votes envisaged under sections 21 and 24 of Presidential Elections Act.

Unlike other candidates who have shown interest in the presidential seat that have had running battles with police like Hon Sentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, Mr. Kyomukama has already started his consultations.

On Friday he held his first consultation at Mbarara Catholic social center in Mbarara town. The police in Mbarara said Mr. Kyomukama fulfilled all the conditions that were given to him.

Kyomukama 43, a shoe business dealer is a resident Kisenyi cell in Kakoba Mbarara. He is born of Ifubura village, Kanungu town council, Kinkizi East in Kanungu district. He went to Premier High School, Ntinda for Olevel, and Chawa II Memorial college for A’level.