By Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral commission today starts the display of the national Voters’ register countrywide.

The display is to run from 8 am to 6 pm during the appointed dates including weekends at all polling stations throughout the country.

The commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama says for students who are at school yet had registered, their parents or guardians can help cross-check on their behalf.

The exercise is starting today up to 10th March 2020 is to cost Shs24.5 billion.