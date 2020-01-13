The Electoral Commission is currently processing and analyzing collected data from the recently concluded general update of the National Voters’ Register.

The nationwide exercise which commenced on 21st November 2019 and was extended twice, ended on 23rd December 2019.

Speaking to KFM, the commission’s chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama says the ongoing process is to help identify the dead and clean up the register in addition to considering applications for transfer to new polling stations.

He expresses hope that in early February the process will be concluded to give way for the display of the national voters’ register.