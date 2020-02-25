The electoral commission has extended the nomination of presidential and parliamentary candidates from August to October 2020.

The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee last week asked the commission to extend the nominations saying that, a long period of campaigns would affect the economy.

While appearing before the committee, the chairperson of EC Justice Simon Byabakama says that the nominations will now take place from 1st to 2nd of October for presidential and 7th to 8th October for parliamentary candidates.

Nominations for candidates for local government councils are slated from 20th to 28th July.

Meanwhile, the EC has declined to extend the registration of voters on the ground that this will affect the elections.