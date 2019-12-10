EC extends update of voters register exercise

By Ritah Kemigisa

The electoral commission has extended the update of the voters register by five more days from 12th December to 16th December.

The exercise which started on 21st November was to end tomorrow, 11th December, 2019.

Addressing journalists this afternoon, the commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said the extension was caused by the high number of applicants and outcry from various stakeholders.

Justice Byabakama says they added only five days because over extending the duration of the exercise will affect other activities of the commission.

He has meanwhile cautioned people not to give money to the officials working in this voter register update exercise because it is free of charge.

He says where possible they are going to ask police to intervene.

This exercise will continue to be conducted at update stations in each parish throughout Uganda, starting from 8:00am to 6:00pm, throughout the extended period, including weekends.