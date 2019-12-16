EC extends voter register update

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has for the second time extended the period for the general update of the National Voters’ Register.

According to a statement issued by the commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama, the period which was closing today has been extended for seven more days, ending on Monday 23rd December 2019, after which, there will be no further extension.

The extension followed a meeting held by the commission this morning to consider concerns raised from various regions which included the unfavorable weather conditions in many parts of the country; and the High turn up of applicants at update stations.

The commission spokesperson Jotham Taremwa confirms this development.

The exercise commenced on Thursday 21st November 2019 and was scheduled to close on Wednesday 11th December 2019 but was initially extended upto today 16th December.