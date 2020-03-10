The Electoral Commission has revealed that it will not extend the display exercise for the national voters’ register.

Addressing journalists at the EC head offices in Kampala, the commission’s chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said that the display exercise commenced on 19th February 2020 for voters to verify the correctness of their particulars ended today 10th March as was scheduled.

The commission shall now display the lists of all persons recommended for deletion or inclusion by the tribunal from the National voters’ Register for ten days starting tomorrow 11th March to 20th March 2020. This will take place at each parish/ward headquarter.

During the verification exercise, members of the public were allowed to scrutinize the voters register from those who had died, those under 18 years, those from different parishes other than where they were registered and those who appear more than once.