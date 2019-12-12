EC runs short of enrollment forms in Soroti

By George Muron

The enrollment exercise for fresh voters onto the national register has come to a standstill in Soroti District as a result of insufficient registration forms.

Charles Egimu, the district returning officer; Soroti, says the Electoral Commission ran short of the forms on Tuesday after an overwhelming number of fresh voters turned up at the various registration centers.

He says the forms are now on high demand as many people keep flocking registration centers to beat the new deadline of December 16th.

Initially, the exercise had been scheduled to end on December 11th but the EC Chairman Simon Byabakama announced a 5-day extension due to overwhelming numbers.

Now, Egimu says the registration exercise started with low turn up in the first and second weeks but gained momentum on Tuesday and Wednesday.