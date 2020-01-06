The electoral commission has warned the kyandodo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi and other candidates intending to conduct consultations ahead of 2021 election to always fulfill other obligations required of them by police.

This followed police arresting Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine after colliding with him at the venue where he was slated to conduct his first meeting from in Gayaza.

The EC spokesperson Jothan Taremwa says that, much as they cleared Bobi Wine to conduct his consultations, he was slated to observe other obligation by security agencies.