EC asks public to point out anomalies in voters’ register update exercise

By Benjamin Jumbe

The Electoral Commission has called for co-operation and support from members of the public ad all stakeholders if it is to ensure a credible and acceptable electoral process.

The call is made by the commission chairman, Justice Simon Byabakama as a number of stakeholders raise concerns over the ongoing update of the voters’ register.

Justice Byabakama says that while to err is human, once issues are raised, they will be quickly fixed.

He encourages all those with complaints about the ongoing exercises to report anomalies to the commission for appropriate action.