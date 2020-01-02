With just a year to the general polls in 2021, the electoral commission has tipped voters and would be candidates on how to best prepare.

It comes shortly after the commission successfully concluded the general update of the National Voters’ Register, a key process in the electoral exercise.

Speaking to KFM, the commission’s spokesperson Jotham Taremwa says the next exercise will be the display of the voters registers at different polling stations to be held soon for people to cross check their particulars.

Taremwa has also given aspiring candidates an overview of how the whole process will be conducted, appealing to them to follow set rules and guidelines.

Several leaders across the different disciplines across the county in their New Year message have called for peaceful elections come 2021