EC to disqualify politicians who organise fundraising events after nomination

By Damali Mukhaye.

The electoral commission chairman, Justice Simon Byabakama, has revealed that no candidate will be allowed to conduct any fundraising after being nominated.

He adds that when the campaigns start, no candidate shall be allowed to give out any donation or receive donations.

He says such donations shall be treated as a form of bribery and corruption on the side of the candidate and will attract penalties.

Justice Byabakama meanwhile says there are currently no approved candidates for the 2021 presidential race.

The presidential aspirants can only be officially named after being nominated by the electoral commission.