EC vows not to extend voter registration deadline

By Damali Mukhaye

The Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama has vowed not to extend the national voter register update exercise despite a few reported shortfalls.

This is after the opposition and a section of the public reported hiccups in the exercise, like inadequate computers and faulty cameras.

Byabakama tells KFM that the commission has lined up a number of activities and an extension of one activity would affect all the others.

He says the commission needs to update Ugandans how many people have been registered to participate in the 2021 elections on time,which will also inform the decision on how many ballot papers the commission should print.

He says that the remaining 8 days are enough for the commission to rectify the few reported hiccups and ensure that all eligible Ugandans who are eighteen years are registered.

The exercise that commenced on November 21st ends on December 11th.