Economic Commission for Africa commits to support Africa

By Benjamin Jumbe

The UN Economic Commission for Africa is ready to support African countries to revise their Nationally Determined Contributions to attract private sector investments in clean energy.

The commitment was made by the commission’s Executive Secretary Vera Songwe, at one of the COP 25 climate meetings in Madrid, Spain.

He said lack of concerted and meaningful global ambition and action to tackle climate change poses an existential threat to African populations.

Global leaders and development partners arecalling for a united front to tackle the challenges of climate change in Africa

Africa contributes the least to global warming emissions yet is the continent most vulnerable to climate change, as witnessed by devastating natural disasters recently.