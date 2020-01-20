Educationists have called for further investigation into schools that subject pupils and students to pre-registration tests to allow them to sit for UNEB exams.

While releasing the 2019 PLE results, the education minister Janet Museveni warned schools who administer such tests that exclude children they assume cannot pass to stop the practice.

Now the Federation of Non-State Education Institutions national secretary Patrick Kaboyo says such tests are unethical, violate the right of children and also breeds a culture of exclusion.

He, however, says such a problem can be solved by implementing the national teacher policy which will help check the conduct of teachers so that appropriate punishments are given where needed.

According to Minister Janet Museveni, such pre-registration tests have led to increased school dropouts.

She said it is only UNEB that has the right to determine who fails or passes UNEB papers and not a teacher or any other person.