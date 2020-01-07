South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters have joined the wide criticism of yesterday’s arrest of “People Power” leader Robert Kyagulanyi.

The Police early Monday, foiled the planned consultative gathering by the Kyadondo East MP, sparking an array of condemnation from within and outside the country.

Whereas the police blamed the incident on the violation of the law and guidelines issued to the legislator, EFF officials say that Uganda should allow free political space anywhere and anytime since the right to freedom of speech, association as well as expression and assembly are fundamental rights.

The party’s National spokesperson Mbuyesemi Ndlozi (read as Ndilozi) and the EFF Communications Officer Nompumelelo Simango in a statement issued last evening called for the unconditional release of Bobi Wine and others.

They say that Uganda cannot call itself a democracy when it does not respect the basic political rights to the freedom of assembly.