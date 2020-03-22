The ministry of health has revealed that the eight Chinese nationals who escaped from quarantine are to be charged before courts of law for attempting to illegally flee the country.

It is alleged these are part of a large group of Chinese who were on Friday found hiding at a Naguru based apartment.

They were arrested yesterday in Zombo district enroute to DR Congo.

Addressing the media last night, the health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said they will be charged according to the laws of Uganda.

She meanwhile says the Chinese found in Naguru were not actually hiding instead people did not want them there due to stigma and as such had to be shifted.