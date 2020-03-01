Elderly persons under the national council for older persons say they are fed up with being represented by un-experienced youth in parliament who cannot articulate their concerns.

These last week petitioned the Equal Opportunities Commission demanding parliament representation.

Lanwo Ayubo from the council says they are tired of being represented by young officials in parliament they did not choose for themselves.

This is the third time the group is demanding for electoral reforms that provide for their representation in Parliament, this time raising concerns that they are the only special needs group not represented.