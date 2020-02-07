By Moses Ndhaye

In preparation for the 2021 General Elections, the Electoral Commission has set up a period in which it will display the National voter’s register for people to identify whether they have been dully registered.

The deputy chairperson for the electoral commission, Hajati Isha Nalubega says the electoral commission has confirmed that the voter’s verification exercise will run for 21 days from, 9th this month up to the 10th of next month.

She says the National voter’s register will be displayed across the country at all polling stations.

She asked the local council leaders across the county to ensure that their respective people verify their names.

She says this exercise will help the electoral commission to generate the National voter’s register which will be used in the forthcoming general election in 2021.