By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of gender, labour and social development has asked all employers to provide labour returns and statistics with details of their staff likely to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, James Ebitu in a notice to all employers dated 30th March 2020 says, according to section 19 of the employment Act 2002, the ministry requires all employers to submit staff rates of remuneration by category and any other conditions affecting their employment plus their National Identification Numbers.

He says these details are to help the ministry in its efforts to document the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic on labour productivity and employment relations.