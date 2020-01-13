Police publicist Fred Enanga has advised journalists to stick to their ethical code of conduct if peace and stability are to be maintained.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Enanga said often journalists carry on unbalanced and factually lacking stories, causing friction between police and some sections of the public.

He was responding to events last week on Monday in Kasangati where some media houses carried a story of the alleged death of a baby during a scuffle between police and opposition supporters.

Enanga also faulted journalists for being biased while covering riots as the rowdy crowds that block roads and destroy property are hardly included in the stories.