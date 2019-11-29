Entebbe accident leaves four injured

By Juliet Nalwooga

A motor accident that occurred this afternoon along Kampala-Entebbe road has left four people in critical condition.

The accident that involved a white in colour lorry, registration number UAW 609P loaded with cement, a Toyota Wish registration number UBE 348Y black in color and 3 motor cycles registration numbers UDY 300X, UEX 287N and UEO 644C occurred at the Nkumba traffic lights.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says they are yet to identify the injured people who have been rushed to nearby health centers and also establish the cause of the accident.

“The accident happened around 3pm. Investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the accident. We have taken the cars to Entebbe police station,” Owoyesigyire said.