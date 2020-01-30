The Ministry of Health has revealed that as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus they are equipping Entebbe and Naguru regional referral hospitals to handle any suspected cases if they arise.

The Acting Director-General Health Services Dr. Charles Olaro, notes that even though Uganda has not registered any case yet, health officials are on high alert since a number of Ugandans continue traveling too and from China.

Among other control measures are the screening points at the airport, plus a sensitization campaign to be led by a national task force and Civil Aviation Authority for all airport staff about the risk, signs, and symptoms of the disease that has so far claimed over 170 lives, with 7000 confirmed cases.